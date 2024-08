This year marks the 10th year of the Tampa Bay Theatre Festival! It's happening August 23-25.

There will be free workshops on auditioning, improvisation, and playwriting, plus monologue, short play, and staged reading competitions.

The festival will be hosted at various venues: The Straz Center, Stageworks Theatre, HCC Ybor's Performing Arts Building, and the New Tampa Performing Arts Center.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TampaBayTheatreFestival.com.