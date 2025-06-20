Tampa Bay Sun FC Makes History with USL Super League Championship Win

Tampa Bay Sun FC has brought the first-ever professional women’s sports title to Tampa Bay!

The Sun took down in-state rival Fort Lauderdale United FC 1-0 to claim the inaugural USL Super League championship trophy.

In true Champa Bay style, Tampa Bay Sun FC celebrated its history-making season with a championship boat parade along the Hillsborough River on Wednesday.

The Sun has the best home-field advantage in the league at Riverfront Stadium in Downtown Tampa. The Sun finished their inaugural season with 14 wins, 6 losses, and 10 ties. Ten of those wins and only two of those losses came at home. Tampa Bay was undefeated in its last six matches, starting back on May 4, with five wins and one draw.

Looking ahead, the excitement continues for the Tampa Bay Sun FC as they prepare for the 2025/26 season. The home opener is scheduled for Saturday, August 30, at 8pm.

Fans can now purchase season tickets and multi-game flex packs for the upcoming season at TampaBaySunFC.com.