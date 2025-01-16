Tampa Bay Rodeo’s Bull Bash & Country Music Festival Returns January 17 & 18

Keel Farms line dancing instructors Dimity and Colby teach our host a few steps in celebration of Tampa Bay Rodeo's Bull Bash & Country Music Festival on January 17 & 18!

Line dancing lessons take place every Thursday at Keel Farms. Come out and try your steps at the Bull Bash where Chris Janson (Friday, January 17) and Clay Walker (Saturday, January 18) will be performing during the 75-minute intermission of the heart-stopping action of the Bull Bash!

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TampaRodeo.com.