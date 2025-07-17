Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival Rolling into Town July 18-19

Saddle up for a wild ride because the Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival is rolling into town on July 18 & 19, with all the heart-pounding action you’ve been waiting for!

The best cowboys and cowgirls in the Southeast are saddling up at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds for a full rodeo, featuring two action-packed days of bull riding, bronco busting, barrel racing, calf roping, team roping, and bull dogging.

Plus, the fun starts before you enter the arena as the Family Festival kicks up the excitement with live music, tasty food, and exciting activities for the whole family.

Beamon Battie of Crossfire Creek Band joins us to talk about what you can expect!

For more information, visit TampaRodeo.com.