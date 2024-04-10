Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival Happening April 12 & 13

The Tampa Bay Rodeo and Family Festival is coming to the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds on April 12 and 13.
Posted at 7:21 AM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 07:21:14-04

The Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival is coming to the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds on April 12 & 13.

The best cowboys and cowgirls in the southeast region are saddling up for a full rodeo with two days of bull riding, bronco busting, barrel racing, calf roping, team roping, and bull dogging.

Come early for the family festival featuring live music, delicious food, and entertaining activities for the whole family. Emmet Stevens Jr. takes the stage in the Bartow Ford Beer Barn each night playing toe-tapping country music hits.

Rustle up some with good grub such as corn dogs, BBQ, tacos, funnel cakes, ice cream, pizza, hot pressed Cuban sandwiches and more.

Test your skills on the mechanical bull and at axe throwing; ride monster trucks, camels, and elephants; take pictures with snakes, monkeys, and a giant hay wall; play free games such as Jenga and corn hole; and slide down the giant slide.

Gather your family and friends and come rodeo together for a night of fun, heart-pounding excitement, and adrenaline!

For more information, visit HillsboroughCountyFair.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com