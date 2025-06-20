Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay Restaurant Week: Enjoy a Special Menu at Birch & Vine Through June 22

Tampa Bay Restaurant Week highlights some of the very best culinary experiences around our beautiful area. It's going on now through June 22.
Birch & Vine | Morning Blend
One of the participating restaurants is Birch & Vine. Chef Lee Aquino, culinary director of The Birchwood and Teak Properties, joins us in our kitchen to talk about what you can expect.

50+ restaurants offering special prix fixe menus as part of Tampa Bay Restaurant Week. A portion of the proceeds benefits Feeding Tampa Bay.

For more information, visit TampaBayRestaurantWeek.com & TheBirchwood.com.

