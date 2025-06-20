Tampa Bay Restaurant Week: Enjoy a Special Menu at Birch & Vine Through June 22

Tampa Bay Restaurant Week highlights some of the very best culinary experiences around our beautiful area. It's going on now through June 22.

One of the participating restaurants is Birch & Vine. Chef Lee Aquino, culinary director of The Birchwood and Teak Properties, joins us in our kitchen to talk about what you can expect.

50+ restaurants offering special prix fixe menus as part of Tampa Bay Restaurant Week. A portion of the proceeds benefits Feeding Tampa Bay.

For more information, visit TampaBayRestaurantWeek.com & TheBirchwood.com.