Tampa Bay Rays Charity Yard Sale

The Tampa Bay Rays will host a charity yard sale benefiting the Rays Baseball Foundation ahead of planned repairs of Tropicana Field. The Rays Pre-Construction Charity Yard Sale will be on Saturday, May 31 in Lot 7 of Tropicana Field. Repairs to Tropicana Field are scheduled to begin in June, and items once stored in the building will be available to fans for purchase. This event will include more inventory than the popular charity yard sale held each year at Rays Fan Fest.

This event is free and open to the public from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in Lot 7 of Tropicana Field. Rays Season Members will have a dedicated shopping window between 10-11 a.m. Parking is available in adjacent Lot 6. Fans in attendance can purchase a bag for $20 to fill with some of the more than 75,000 items available. Additional activities include face painters, a DJ and balloon twisters. Fans will also receive free hot dogs with proof of purchase, while supplies last. The Pre-Construction Charity Yard Sale will include the following items: • Bobbleheads • Rays hats, shirts and other wearables • Previous promotional giveaways • Rays drinkware

RaysBaseball.com/CharityYardSale

Also new this summer, the Rays are launching a Summer 3-Pack. For $99, fans can select from any three home games in June and July. They will also receive one parking pass per game. Limit one parking pass per game, per order. Tickets are subject to availability. In addition, the Rays are introducing Kids Cheer Free Weekend for the series against the Miami Marlins from June 6-8. Parents who buy a ticket can add up to two complimentary tickets for children 14 years old and under. For more information or to purchase tickets, RaysBaseball.com/KidsCheerFree