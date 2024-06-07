Tampa Bay Rays Celebrate Diversity

The Tampa Bay Rays are committed to creating and nurturing an inclusive environment where every individual feels valued, respected, and empowered. Fans are invited to come out to Tropicana Field where diversity, equity, and inclusion are celebrated and embraced. This season, the Rays have expanded its ticket packages and heritage celebrations, and now have more than 40 of them. Visit raysbaseball.com/promotions and raysbaseball.com/ticketpackages for more information.
