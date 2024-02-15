Tampa Bay Lightning Launching Brand New Jersey!

Watch Now
We are excited to be one of the first to showcase the Tampa Bay Lightning's brand-new jersey, launching TODAY!
It symbolizes the rich history of the franchise:

  • The years along the collar signify each year that they won the Stanley Cup
  • The colors are the exact jersey color that the team was wearing when they clinched the final game
  • The numbers on the side are the original style from the Lightning’s first season.

The jersey is now on sale at shop.NHL.com/Tampa-Bay-Lightning and team store starting today.

