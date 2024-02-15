Tampa Bay Lightning Launching Brand New Jersey!

We are excited to be one of the first to showcase the Tampa Bay Lightning's brand-new jersey, launching TODAY!

It symbolizes the rich history of the franchise:



The years along the collar signify each year that they won the Stanley Cup

The colors are the exact jersey color that the team was wearing when they clinched the final game

The numbers on the side are the original style from the Lightning’s first season.

The jersey is now on sale at shop.NHL.com/Tampa-Bay-Lightning and team store starting today.