Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival is Back on February 17 in St. Pete

The Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival began seven years ago with a few simple goals: To stabilize health disparities in underserved communities, promote food consumption education and showcase better lifestyle choices. The festival is back this year and will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at 2240 9th Avenue South in St. Pete.
Posted at 8:31 AM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 08:31:03-05

The Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival began seven years ago with a few simple goals: To stabilize health disparities in underserved communities, promote food consumption education, and showcase better lifestyle choices.

The festival is back this year and will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 17 at 2240 9th Avenue South in St. Pete.

Since its inception, the festival — sponsored by Publix and in partnership with the Woodson African American Museum of Florida — has become a must-attend event in Tampa Bay, featuring over 150 vendors with items ranging from jewelry to clothing to food, free fitness and agricultural demonstrations, a collard greens cook-off, service providers and local entertainment. In addition, the signature pre-festival event, “Collards After Dark,” will return, featuring two-time James Beard award winner Adrian Miller, known as “The Soul Food Scholar.” At that event, Miller will sign autographed copies of his book, “The President’s Kitchen Cabinet.”

Co-founded by Boyzell Hosey and Samantha Harris, the festival is free and open to everyone.

For more information, visit TBCGF.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com