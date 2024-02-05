Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival is Back on February 17 in St. Pete

The Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival began seven years ago with a few simple goals: To stabilize health disparities in underserved communities, promote food consumption education, and showcase better lifestyle choices.

The festival is back this year and will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 17 at 2240 9th Avenue South in St. Pete.

Since its inception, the festival — sponsored by Publix and in partnership with the Woodson African American Museum of Florida — has become a must-attend event in Tampa Bay, featuring over 150 vendors with items ranging from jewelry to clothing to food, free fitness and agricultural demonstrations, a collard greens cook-off, service providers and local entertainment. In addition, the signature pre-festival event, “Collards After Dark,” will return, featuring two-time James Beard award winner Adrian Miller, known as “The Soul Food Scholar.” At that event, Miller will sign autographed copies of his book, “The President’s Kitchen Cabinet.”

Co-founded by Boyzell Hosey and Samantha Harris, the festival is free and open to everyone.

For more information, visit TBCGF.org.