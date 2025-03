The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting their inaugural She is Football Weekend this weekend on Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8.

The event will feature a women’s career summit, a girls flag football tournament, a 5K run, walk & stroll, and a market that showcases women-owned businesses.

Funds raised from the weekend will be allocated toward the Buccaneers’ efforts behind keeping girls in the game through our programming.

For more information, visit Buccaneers.com/SheIsFootball.