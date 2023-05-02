Watch Now
Tampa Bay Breathe Free Sinus & Allergy Centers Celebrating Grand Opening This Week

Tampa Bay Breathe Free Sinus &amp; Allergy Centers is a fully comprehensive ENT clinic, specializing in providing patients with long-term sinus &amp; allergy relief. They're celebrating their grand opening this week!
Allergies are in full bloom, but there's one place right here in Tampa Bay that's offering solutions to not just allergies, but also ear, nose, and throat-related problems.

Dr. Mariah Pate from Tampa Bay Breathe Free Sinus & Allergy Centers joins us to talk about their grand opening, happening this week!

This Thursday, May 4, physicians and referring partners are welcome to join them in their celebration of excellent patient care. It'll be 2805 54th Avenue N in St. Pete from 4-6:30pm. For more information, call (727) 610-2062 or visit TampaBayBreatheFree.com.

Tampa Bay Breathe Free is a fully comprehensive ENT clinic. They specialize in providing patients with long-term sinus and allergy relief.

