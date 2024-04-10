Tampa Bay Blues Festival Returning to Vinoy Park April 12-14

The 2024 Tampa Bay Blues Festival is returning to Vinoy Park in St. Pete from April 12 - 14.

Artists include Grace Potter, Larkin Poe, Samantha Fish, Tab Benoit, Blood Brothers (Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia), Lil' Ed and the Blues Imperials, Altered Five Blues Band, Robert Jon & The Wreck, Coco Montoya , Bernard Allison, Ally Venable, Cash Box Kings, Anson Funderburgh & The Rockets, Southern Avenue, King Solomon Hicks and Bywater Call.

This is America’s finest waterfront blues festival, with great food vendors, full liquor bars, craft beers, and wines.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TampaBayBluesFest.com.