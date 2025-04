Tampa Bay Blues Festival takes place on April 11, 12, &13 , Vinoy Waterfront Park , St Petersburg. This year has a great lineup of talent including JJ Grey & Mofro, Kingfish Ingram , Tab Benoit , Ana Popovic , Walter Trout , Ruthie Foster and more!

There are lots of tasty food vendors and full bars . Proceeds benefit PARC Center For Disabilities. For tickets and information visitTampaBayBluesfest.com