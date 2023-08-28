Watch Now
Tampa Bay Beer Week - Halfway There Beer Festival

We talk about a great event coming to the Bay area.
Tampa Bay Beer Week is hosting their annual Halfway There Beer Festival, with over 50 breweries pouring on August 26th from 1-4p at the Colosseum in St Petersburg, FL. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at https:// www.eventbrite.com/e/halfway-there-acelebration-of-beer-2023-tickets-642584185597

