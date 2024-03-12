Tampa Bay AirFest is Back at MacDill Air Force Base March 29 & 30

The 2024 Tampa Bay AirFest is back at MacDill Air Force Base later this month, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. We're giving you a preview of what you can expect.

It's all happening on March 29 & 30. It's free and open to everyone! Gates open at 8am, opening ceremonies begin at 11:30 AM, and flying starts around noon.

Traffic will be bad and parking is finite so people are being strongly encouraged to carpooling, and help mitigate traffic.

For more information, visit TampaBayAirFest.com.