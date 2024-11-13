Watch Now
Tampa-Based, Veteran-Owned Celestar Corporation Looking to Add to Their Team

Celestar is a Tampa-based and veteran-owned corporation, providing services and solutions - primarily in the intelligence and defense sectors - to the U.S. government and partner nations.
They employ many veterans and are looking to add to their team. We're learning how they're helping to make a difference, not just for their customers, but also in the communities they live and work in.

For more information, visit CelestarCorp.com.

