Tampa Asian Pacific Islander Cultural Festival Happening This Weekend

The inaugural Tampa Asian Pacific Islander Cultural Festival is happening this Saturday, May 13 at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.
Posted at 8:14 AM, May 12, 2023
The inaugural Tampa Asian Pacific Islander Cultural Festival is happening this weekend to honor Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month!

The festival will showcase beautiful cultural performances from various Asian countries and islands of the Pacific, delicious food, authentic API merchandise, and informational exhibits.

It's all happening at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park on Saturday, May 13 from 10am-6pm. It's free and open to everyone! For more information, visit Tampa.gov/AsianPacificFestival.

