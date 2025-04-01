Take the First Step to a Rewarding Career: Workforce Development Partners Hosting Several Job Fairs

Watch Now
Creating life-changing opportunities for youth and adults, while helping companies grow. Workforce Development Partners are really emphasizing their partnership with the Hillsborough County Public Schools.
Posted

Workforce Development Partners is creating life-changing opportunities for youth and adults while helping companies grow.

The nonprofit prepares and connects students to the great jobs and training opportunities in their community, and also bridges and elevates individuals to long-term career growth and sustainable employment.

There are several upcoming job fairs from 1-2pm each day:

  • April 3 – TPepin's Hospitality Centre
  • April 10 & 11 – Tampa Convention Center
  • April 16 & 17 – The Regent
  • April 23 – HCC Trinkle Center

For more information, visit WorkforceDevelopmentPartners.com.

