Take Steps Toward a Cure for IBD on April 21 in Midtown Tampa

Join the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation for Take Steps - their largest and most impactful fundraising event.

Supporters will walk and raise funds for those living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Funds raised through Take Steps help to accelerate research, advance treatments, and provide education and support programs to improve the quality of life for those living with IBD.

Tampa Bay Take Steps is happening on April 21 at Midtown Tampa, starting at 8am. For more information, visit TakeSteps.CrohnsColitisFoundation.org.