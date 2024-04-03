Watch Now
Take Steps Toward a Cure for IBD on April 21 in Midtown Tampa

The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation's Take Steps event is coming up on Sunday, April 21.
Posted at 8:14 AM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 08:14:16-04

Join the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation for Take Steps - their largest and most impactful fundraising event.

Supporters will walk and raise funds for those living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Funds raised through Take Steps help to accelerate research, advance treatments, and provide education and support programs to improve the quality of life for those living with IBD.

Tampa Bay Take Steps is happening on April 21 at Midtown Tampa, starting at 8am. For more information, visit TakeSteps.CrohnsColitisFoundation.org.

