Take Control of Your Health with Craft Body Scan

We're taking you back to back to Craft Body Scan, breaking down why a body scan is a good step forward for men's health.
Posted at 8:35 AM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 08:36:06-04

Craft Body Scan's preventative body scans can uncover the smallest irregularities months and potentially years before you ever have symptoms.

This allows you to uncover heart disease, kidney disease, or cancer before it has the opportunity to take over your life. You can begin making the changes to prevent them from negatively affecting the quality of your life or taking your life from you.

The last time we visited Craft Body Scan, our Natalie Taylor had a preventative scan of her own. We're talking about the results of her scan, what the process is, and the next steps.

Right now, Craft Body Scan is offering a special $79 heart and lung scan for couples in honor of Men's Health Month. This normally costs $1,360 per person.

Call now to book an appointment at (813) 851-1000 or visit CraftBodyScan.com.

Craft Body Scan is located at 5332 Avion Park Drive, Suite 100 in Tampa.

