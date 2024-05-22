Take Control of Your Health: Craft Body Scan Offering Specials This National Cancer Research Month

Watch Now
May is National Cancer Research Month and being proactive and preventative has never been more important. Craft Body Scan is dedicated to raising the bar for beating cancer with more expansive, more accessible early detection screening.
This month, they're offering 20% off ALL body scans, plus a Couple's Heart & Lung Scan for $119 (96% off regular price.)

The scan itself is low dose, takes five minutes, and offers 3D, high-definition imaging of the heart and lungs, and internal structures. It can detect the slightest irregularity - all read by a board-certified radiologist.

For more information, visit CraftBodyScan.com or call 813-851-1000. Craft Body Scan is located at 5332 Avion Park Drive, Suite 100 in Tampa.

