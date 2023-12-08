Watch Now
Take Care of Yourself This Winter With These Wellness Essentials

It’s extra important to take care of ourselves in the winter months. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joins us with some winter wellness essentials to keep us feeling good!
 Now is a great time to start to think about what kind of commitments you want to make toward your financial health in the new year. Oportunis a smart and easy tool to help kickstart your savings goals effortlessly. Using its AI-powered technology, the app connects directly to your bank account and does all the hard work of saving for you, so you don’t have to even think twice! You can save into a “Rainy Day Fund” or set custom savings goals and the app will learn your spending habits to automatically allocate available funds into those goals.

Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Color Nourishing Color Creme dramatically transforms naturally dark hair with ultra reflective tones. The kit comes with an ampoule of grape seed oil that nourishes your hair while you color. Ultra Color's non-drip formula allows for easy application, while the after-color conditioner is infused with avocado, olive, and shea oils—leaving your hair silkier, shinier, and more nourished.

 The Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant Collection offers 48 hour odor protection and helps eliminate odor instead of just masking it.

Metavo, the world’s first plant-based metabolism management supplement brand, has expanded the Metavo universe with three new products – Metavo™ Weight Support, Metavo™Glucose Metabolism Support and Metavo™ Weight Support Meal Replacement Powders. All available now on www.metavo.com.

