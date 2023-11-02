Watch Now
Take A Step Toward Better Health with Walk with a Doc

AARP Tampa Bay is excited to partner with Walk with a Doc and TampaWell to offer monthly physician-led walks right here in the Bay Area.
Posted at 2023-11-02T08:25:23-0400
and last updated 2023-11-02 08:25:23-04

With more than 100 reasons to participate, Walk with a Doc offers an all-in-one prescription for a healthy life based on four pillars of physical activity, health education, social connection, and time in nature:

  • Exercise: Walking is one of the most important things we can do for our health.
  • Education: The health practitioners who lead the walks will provide walkers with tips on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and walkers can ask them health-related questions while they walk.
  • Social Connection: Research suggests that connectedness with others can improve quality of life, boost mood, and decrease depression
  • Nature: Spending time outdoors can be very beneficial for both physical and mental health.

The next Walk with a Doc is happening on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Woodland Terrace Park in Tampa starting at 8:30 a.m. Stick around after to help paint a mural at Tampa General Hospital's newly developed space where they have constructed a community garden, food pharmacy, and gathering space for educational programming. To participate in the mural painting, please pre-register here.

