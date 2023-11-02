Take A Step Toward Better Health with Walk with a Doc

AARP Tampa Bay is excited to partner with Walk with a Doc and TampaWell to offer monthly physician-led walks right here in the Bay Area.

With more than 100 reasons to participate, Walk with a Doc offers an all-in-one prescription for a healthy life based on four pillars of physical activity, health education, social connection, and time in nature:



Exercise: Walking is one of the most important things we can do for our health.

Walking is one of the most important things we can do for our health. Education : The health practitioners who lead the walks will provide walkers with tips on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and walkers can ask them health-related questions while they walk.

: The health practitioners who lead the walks will provide walkers with tips on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and walkers can ask them health-related questions while they walk. Social Connection: Research suggests that connectedness with others can improve quality of life, boost mood, and decrease depression

Research suggests that connectedness with others can improve quality of life, boost mood, and decrease depression Nature: Spending time outdoors can be very beneficial for both physical and mental health.

The next Walk with a Doc is happening on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Woodland Terrace Park in Tampa starting at 8:30 a.m. Stick around after to help paint a mural at Tampa General Hospital's newly developed space where they have constructed a community garden, food pharmacy, and gathering space for educational programming. To participate in the mural painting, please pre-register here.