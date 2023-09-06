Watch Now
Tacos + TikTok Workshop

Posted at 12:55 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 12:57:30-04

Tacos + TikTok Workshop for busy marketing professionals and business owners is happening on Wednesday, September 13 from 6 to 9 pm in Downtown Tampa at Embarc Collective. It's hosted by Babe Crafted but you don't have to be a member to attend.

Tickets for the Tacos + TikTok Workshop are available at babecrafted.com/events General admission is 45 dollars and includes fresh tacos and an interactive workshop with guided support to start rocking TikTok for your company or business Event details: Date and time - Wednesday, September 13 from 6 to 9 pm Location - Embarc Collective: 802 E Whiting St, Tampa, FL 33602

