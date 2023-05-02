Taco 'Bout a Party: Red Mesa Cantina Celebrating Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is this Friday and if you'd like to celebrate it big this year, check out Red Mesa Cantina's annual celebration!

We're getting a preview of two of the margaritas they'll be serving. One is the crowd-favorite Hornitos “Hot Carlos” that has some spice to it. The other is one of their favorite sweeter drinks, the “Strawberry Mint Marg."

Red Mesa Cantina's Cinco de Mayo celebration is this Friday, May 5 from 11am-12:45am. No tickets or reservations are necessary! The restaurant is located at 128 3rd St S in St. Pete.

If you can't wait until Friday, though, Red Mesa is also celebrating the 5 Days of Cinco! Follow @RedMesaCantina and @RedMesaMercado on social media for giveaways and see the different drinks they'll be serving throughout the week leading up to the big celebration.