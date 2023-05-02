Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Taco 'Bout a Party: Red Mesa Cantina Celebrating Cinco de Mayo

We're learning how Red Mesa Cantina is celebrating Cinco de Mayo this Friday!
Posted at 9:00 AM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 09:00:14-04

Cinco de Mayo is this Friday and if you'd like to celebrate it big this year, check out Red Mesa Cantina's annual celebration!

We're getting a preview of two of the margaritas they'll be serving. One is the crowd-favorite Hornitos “Hot Carlos” that has some spice to it. The other is one of their favorite sweeter drinks, the “Strawberry Mint Marg."

Red Mesa Cantina's Cinco de Mayo celebration is this Friday, May 5 from 11am-12:45am. No tickets or reservations are necessary! The restaurant is located at 128 3rd St S in St. Pete.

If you can't wait until Friday, though, Red Mesa is also celebrating the 5 Days of Cinco! Follow @RedMesaCantina and @RedMesaMercado on social media for giveaways and see the different drinks they'll be serving throughout the week leading up to the big celebration.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com