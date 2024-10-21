Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Symptoms of a Concussion & Why It’s So Important To Get Checked After a Fall

Every year, five million Americans visit the ER for concussions, yet over half of those who suspect they have one never get it checked. This is a serious issue. Untreated concussions can result in memory problems, headaches, depression, and more. Doctors with Abbott Diagnostics share more.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Abbott

Every year, five million Americans visit the ER for concussions, yet over half of those who suspect they have one never get it checked. This is a serious issue. Untreated concussions can result in memory problems, headaches, depression, and more. Doctors with Abbott Diagnostics share more.

For more information, visit ConcussionAwarenessNow.org & NCOA.org/Falls-Free-Checkup.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com