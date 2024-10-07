Survey: Caregiving Stress Takes a Toll on Financial and Mental Health

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Edward Jones

The caregiving burden extends beyond the individual, placing a significant strain on family dynamics, personal health, and finances. This has even more consequences for women caring for both children and elderly parents, known as the sandwich generation, as many are pushed to put less focus on their careers.

An Edward Jones survey found that 57% of women caregivers have had to take on fewer professional responsibilities, resulting in a substantial loss of potential income. Almost half (46%) of women in this generation report being the sole caregiver for their children, while 54% say the same for elderly parents or relatives. These women also have their eyes on their family’s finances. In fact, women make 85% of all household spending decisions.

An advisor with Edward Jones joins us to discuss these survey findings, as well as share advice on how women can take control of their finances and better prepare for the future.

