Supporting Our Community: Matter Brothers Furniture Steps Up for Hurricane Relief

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Matter Brothers Furniture

Matter Brothers Furniture, a family-owned company, has partnered with United Way Suncoast and Sealy to help local communities impacted by the recent hurricanes.

They're donating mattresses, furniture, and more to help our neighbors in need. They've made 350+ donations so far!

For more information, visit MatterBrothersFurniture.com/Home-Happens-Now.Inc.