Supporting Education: Chick-fil-A Donates $5,000 to Our ‘If You Give a Child a Book’ Campaign

The number of books in a child’s home is one of the greatest predictors of success in school and beyond. In some low-income neighborhoods, there is just one book for every 300 children.

Over the past three weeks, we've been raising money to get brand new books into the hands of young readers. We're happy to report our viewers have raised enough to buy nearly 1,000 books for local kids in need!

Chick-fil-A is helping support education. They're donating $5,000 to our If You Give a Child a Book campaign, which will buy more than 800 books!

