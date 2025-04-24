Support Voices of Hope for Aphasia at the Word Play 2025 Crossword Gala

Voices of Hope for Aphasia is the only community-based center serving people with aphasia – a language disorder that may result from a stroke or other brain injury.

A person with aphasia may have difficulty speaking, understanding, reading, or writing, but this does not impact intelligence. But the disruption of language can affect their ability to work, impact relationships with friends and family, and create isolation and depression.

Voices of Hope for Aphasia’s mission is to improve the quality of life and provide a sense of purpose and community.

You can support Voices of Hope for Aphasia at their upcoming competitive crossword gala — Word Play 2025. It's happening on Thursday, May 15 from 6:30-9:30pm at Banquet Masters in Clearwater.

For more information, visit VOHAphasia.org & WordPlayTampaBay.com.