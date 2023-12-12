Watch Now
Support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay This Holiday Season

This holiday season, you can help families by supporting meal programs at the four Ronald McDonald Houses here in Tampa Bay.
You can help by donating, making a meal onside, or providing a catered meal! For more information about volunteering, visit RMHCTampaBay.org/Volunteer.

Another easy way to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay is simply picking up some chicken nuggets! The Bundles for Good bundle is $18.99 and includes a 40 Piece Chicken McNugget and two large fries. 50¢ from each bundle is donated to your local RMHC chapter.

For more information on all of the great things Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay does, visit RMHCTampaBay.org.

