Support Gulfport’s Get Rescued Animal Rescue Festival & Fun-raiser on Feb. 22

Gulfport’s Get RescuedAnimal Rescue Festival & Fun-raiser is returning for its 21st year on Saturday, February 22 from 10am - 5pm at 3000 Beach Boulevard S in Gulfport.

The event will feature:



Up to 50 animal rescue groups

Pet-friendly vendors featuring animal-related products, crafts, artwork, and other curious treats

Pet care education

Animal training demos

The Florida Weiner Dog Derby Fun-raising raffles

Local shops, restaurants, and more

All leashed people and well-behaved pets are welcome. There is no admission fee to attend and plenty of convenient complimentary parking will be available throughout the area.

“We’re so excited to be back for our 21st anniversary. This event is a great way to learn about animal rescue, meet adoptable pets, and support local businesses. We hope everyone will come out and join us for a fun-filled day,” said Suzanne King, organizer of Get Rescued.

Proceeds from the event support participating rescue groups. Last year’s event raised over $9,000 and was donated to 26 rescue groups.

For more information, visit VisitGulfportFlorida.com/Gulfports-Get-Rescued.