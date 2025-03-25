Support Children's Heart Health at the Casting for Cardiac Kids Fishing Tournament

The cardiology team of the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Heart Institute provides expert, comprehensive cardiac care to children and young adults with congenital heart conditions, serving families throughout the greater Tampa Bay area and beyond.

Almost 1% of all babies are born with congenital heart defects (CHDs), making it the most common type of birth defects.

Babies, children and adolescents are living longer and healthier lives because of institutions like Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

All proceeds from the Casting for Cardiac Kids Fishing Tournament will directly benefit the continued evolution and support given to the children Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Heart Institute cares for.

There's a VIP reception happening on Thursday, April 3 from 6-9pm at the James Museum in St. Pete. The fishing tournament is happening on Friday, April 4 at the Tiki Docks Skyway.

For more information, visit Casting4CardiacKids.org.