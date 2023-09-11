Watch Now
Support Canine Companions by Purchasing Wine This Month!

Posted at 8:22 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 08:22:15-04

September is National Service Dog Month, honoring our full-time furry helpers. With more than 64 million people in the U.S. with a disability, the need for service dogs is great.

Canine Companions is leading the service dog industry to help more people with disabilities live with greater independence through partnerships with expertly trained service dogs – all free of charge to the people who need them most!

You can help make an impact this month too, and it’s as simple as raising a glass and purchasing a bottle of wine from St. Francis Winery and Vineyards.

For every bottle of Sonoma County and Reserve wines purchased, St. Francis Winery and Vineyards donates one dollar to bolster the mission of Canine Companions, up to one hundred thousand dollars annually. With this contribution, they are making a tangible impact in the lives of many.

For more information, visit StFrancisWinery.com/Philanthropy.

