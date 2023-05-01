Watch Now
Support Agricultural Education with Culver’s Annual Scoops of Thanks Day

Learn how a $1 donation gets you a single scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard and supports the future of agriculture.
Posted at 8:35 AM, May 01, 2023
We know it’s farmers who put food on our tables, but we may not realize they’re also at the forefront of sustainability efforts. They work daily to ensure the planet can support our growing population for generations to come.

Since 2013, Culver’s and its guests have donated over $4 million to support agricultural education through its Thank You Farmers® Project. And, there’s an exciting opportunity coming up for you to help contribute to the cause.

Chef Quinn Adkins joins us to talk about this year’s Scoops of Thanks Day.

On Thursday, May 4, guests who donate $1 to the Thank You Farmers Project will receive one scoop of frozen custard in their choice of Vanilla, Chocolate, or the exclusive Flavor of the Day, “How Now Brown Cow.” Funds raised will stay local – benefiting the agricultural education programs in the restaurant’s community.

For more information, visit Culvers.com.

