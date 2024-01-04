Watch Now
Sunshine City Film Festival

Coming to the Factory St. Pete
Posted at 5:04 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 17:04:00-05

The Sunshine City Film Festival Kicks of January 6th at the Factory St. Pete and runs until the 15th. For tickets and more information on movie showtimes and schedule please visit the festivals website at sunshinecityfilmfestival.com

Celebrating Eight Years of the Sunshine City Film Festival: - The Sunshine City Film Festival is celebrating its 8th year of showcasing some of the most compelling and diverse films from around the Tampa Bay Area and beyond. This also marks the 6th year of this festival celebrating L.I.F.E. Ladies in Film & Entertainment.

