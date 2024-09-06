Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Sunscreen & Moisturizer 101 with Bay Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery

Bay Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery joins us to talk about what you should be looking for when buying sunscreen or moisturizer and how often you should be applying it.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bay Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery

Bay Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery joins us to talk about what you should be looking for when buying sunscreen or moisturizer and how often you should be applying it. Plus, we're also talking about the importance of washing, hydrating, and protecting your face daily.

For more information, visit BayDermatology.com or call 727-585-8591.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com