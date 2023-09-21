Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Sunrun Empowering Sustainability: Sunrun & Adrian Grenier Join Forces for a Cleaner, Greener Future

We're talking about how we can build toward and cleaner and greener future with Sunrun and environmentalist Adrian Grenier.
Posted at 8:04 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 08:04:32-04

Would it surprise you to know that In America, of the homes that are fit to go solar — 88 million homes — only 4% have made the transition to residential solar energy, and even fewer have home batteries. The potential to electrify homes and modernize our energy ecosystem is enormous. 

The US experienced the most power outages of any developed country, and in 2020, utility customers experienced 1.33 billion outage hours. Electrifying homes at scale presents an opportunity to reduce harmful greenhouse gas solutions as well as provide homeowners with control, flexibility, and stability.  

Empowering sustainability and building towards a cleaner, greener future is the mission of Sunrun and the reason, actor, activist, and new father, Adrian Grenier have joined forces to discuss this important topic. 

For more information, visit Sunrun.com or call 888-go-solar.

