Suncoast Boat Show Returns to Sarasota This Weekend

The Suncoast Boat Show, presented by Boat Owners Warehouse, is coming to Marina Jack in Sarasota this weekend.

It takes place along 65,000 sq. ft. of dock space and features a selection of different vessels, both in-water and on-land. Explore it all - from motor yachts and sportfishers to inflatables and kayaks. You'll also find tents packed with marine electronics and accessories, along with retail items like clothing, jewelry, and art.

It's all happening April 19 - 21. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit SuncoastBoatShow.com.

