Suncoast Boat Show: A Celebration of Sarasota's Boating Lifestyle at Marina Jack - April 25-27

The Suncoast Boat Show is happening at Marina Jack today, April 25, through Sunday, April 27 — celebrating the boating lifestyle in Sarasota for more than 40 years.

Exhibitors will showcase boats of all sizes in the water, plus more on land, with a wide collection of marine products to browse while enjoying refreshments.

For more information, visit SuncoastBoatShow.com. Tickets are $20, and children ages 15 and under are free. Veterans and active-duty military can also show proof of military service for a free ticket.