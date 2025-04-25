Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Suncoast Boat Show: A Celebration of Sarasota's Boating Lifestyle at Marina Jack - April 25-27

The Suncoast Boat Show is happening in Sarasota now through Sunday, April 27!
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Suncoast Boat Show

The Suncoast Boat Show is happening at Marina Jack today, April 25, through Sunday, April 27 — celebrating the boating lifestyle in Sarasota for more than 40 years.

Exhibitors will showcase boats of all sizes in the water, plus more on land, with a wide collection of marine products to browse while enjoying refreshments.

For more information, visit SuncoastBoatShow.com. Tickets are $20, and children ages 15 and under are free. Veterans and active-duty military can also show proof of military service for a free ticket.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com