Summer Youth Music Festival Coming to St. Pete This Sunday, June 22

The Summer Youth Music Festival is happening this Sunday, June 22 from noon - 8pm at Bayboro Brewing in St. Pete!
The second annual Summer Youth Music Festival is coming to St. Pete this weekend! It's an exciting event supporting young musicians, and it's all for a good cause.

The festival will feature eight talented bands composed of musicians aged 14-25, showcasing an array of genres including rock, indie, hip hop, disco funk, and singer-songwriter performances.

The band Dove Bomb joins us in our studio to give a preview of what you can expect.

The Summer Youth Music Festival will also have two raffles to support Project No Labels' mental health initiative, “Dear Self, You’re Worth It,” which offers free and reduced-cost mental health counseling sessions.

It's all happening on Sunday, June 22 from noon - 8pm at Bayboro Brewing in St. Pete. For more information, visit CorderoMusic.org.

