Summer Travel Essentials

Summer is finally here and whether you are enjoying time at home with family or finally hitting the road for the first time in years for summer travel, lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with some great summer ideas for your family.

Easy travel with kids

WAYB

Available at www.wayb.com

Travel with the perfect fragrance

Clean Beauty

Available at Sephora and www.sephora.com

A refreshing summer drink

True North

Visit www.truenorthenergy.com to find where to buy in stores and online including Amazon

To find details on all of these summer products, head to @momhint on Instagram

