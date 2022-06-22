Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Summer Travel Essentials

We talk about some great products from Mom Hint.
Posted at 1:24 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 13:24:01-04

Summer is finally here and whether you are enjoying time at home with family or finally hitting the road for the first time in years for summer travel, lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with some great summer ideas for your family.

Easy travel with kids
WAYB
Available at www.wayb.com

Travel with the perfect fragrance
Clean Beauty
Available at Sephora and www.sephora.com

A refreshing summer drink
True North
Visit www.truenorthenergy.com to find where to buy in stores and online including Amazon

To find details on all of these summer products, head to @momhint on Instagram

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com