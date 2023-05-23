Watch Now
Summer Skincare: Your Dermatologist-Approved Guide

Summer is a great time to build a better skincare routine for the whole body. As temperatures begin to rise, dermatologists suggest keeping your routine simple to encourage good everyday habits.
Posted at 9:13 AM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 09:13:23-04

The Olay Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash and Nourishing & Hydrating Body Lotion are great picks to keep your skin looking and feeling its best. Formulated with Hyaluronic Acid known for its capacity to attract and retain water, the hydrating duo locks in moisture for all-day hydration. To learn more about Olay Body’s Hyaluronic duo, visit Olay.com.

Follow those two with Secret Clinical Antiperspirant/Deodorant to keep you dry with 72-hour sweat and odor protection and you have a quick 3-step routine to get you ready for the dog days of summer. To learn more about Secret Clinical, visit Secret.com.

