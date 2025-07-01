Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Summer Simplified: Tips from Kathryn Emery & Chip Wade for Easy Home Living

Home and lifestyle product experts Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade walk us through some summer must-haves.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Be the Best Home

Summer is the time to do things more easily at home and simply enjoy our space.

24 Year Home Improvement & Lifestyle Maven Kathryn Emery and Celebrity Craftsman Chip Wade show off cleaning effortlessly with MiracleMist Cleaner, to smart bird watching with Bird Buddy Smart Bird Feeder Pro, an inventive way to protect Summer photos/videos and contacts with Picture Keeper and an easy way to move heavy items around with the stowaway cart from Adco Industries.

For more information, visit BeTheBestHome.com.

