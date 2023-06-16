Summer Road Trip Maintenance Guide

Road trips are a great way to get out there and explore this summer. And while it’s certainly fun to make unexpected pit stops at roadside attractions along the way, the last thing you want to do is make an unexpected stop because of a problem with your vehicle.

But there are some easy, preventative maintenance steps that can help you avoid headaches on the road. These can include polishing your headlights to increase visibility, checking your tires (most tires last 3-5 years and check your tire wear indicator!), and taking your car to a shop for a safety inspection.

And of course – check your car's fluids. If you’re due for an oil change, have it changed, and if you are unsure, you can always check your oil dipstick.

As for product suggestions? Havoline® Lifelong delivers outstanding performance at any stage in a vehicle’s life. Havoline® PRO-RSTM Renewable Full Synthetic Motor Oil is a renewable, full synthetic motor oil that offers superior fuel economy retention to help save on fuel costs.

We also suggest topping off your tank with Techron Complete Fuel System Cleaner to clean and protect your entire fuel system, optimize engine performance, and maximize fuel economy before hitting the road!

