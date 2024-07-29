Summer Must-Haves with Lifestyle Expert Cheryl Leahy

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: All Dressed Up…With Nothing to Drink
Lifestyle expert Cheryl Leahy joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to share some of her favorite must-haves for summer.
For more information on all products discussed:
- VEOCEL™ Lyocell Fibers with Dry Technology
- Carefree's new pads tackle tough feminine care challenges using VEOCEL™ Lyocell fibers with Dry Technology on the top layer for soft, breathable and long lasting comfort. These pads feature a unique top layer using VEOCEL™ fibers with Dry Technology, offering liquid control and a super soft experience. Responsibly-sourced VEOCEL™ fibers are innovated to bring the best out of the product, so that both you and the planet are well taken care of.
- Thermacell Mosquito Repeller
- Thermacell’s best-selling and portable E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller keeps mosquitoes away by creating a 20-foot zone of protection.
- No need for chemical sprays or lotions, the heat-activated technology actually repels mosquitoes in the air, not on your skin. Thermacell repellents are people and pet-friendly and are independently tested and EPA reviewed for safety & effectiveness.
- Thermacell is having a summer-long sale on the E55. Now through July 31, 2024, customers can purchase the E55 for only $29.99, up to 25% off, at all retailers including Amazon (linked HERE).
- Youtheory® Ocean-Friendly Omega
- Southern California-based supplements brand — youtheory® is changing the tide for traditional omega-3 supplements with their new product, Ocean-Friendly Omega designed to protect brain and heart health. Derived from plants, youtheory® Ocean-Friendly Omega provides highly pure DHA and EPA in a vegan softgel format with zero fishy aftertaste and no pollutants like mercury or PCBs. Available in Costco, Amazon, and more. Find out more by visiting https://www.youtheory.com.
- WAYB Bags: Organized Style
- WAYB Unveils Innovative Collection of Bags to Redefine Seamless Organization for Travel and Beyond. Discover WAYB's bags, designed to empower on-the-go lifestyles, offering clever organization, a sleek minimalist aesthetic, and made with at least 50% recycled fabrics. WAYB’s bag collection is available for purchase at WAYB.com/collections/bags and via Amazon. For specifics on retailers and locations, visit https://wayb.com/pages/dealer-locator .