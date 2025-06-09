Watch Now
Summer Must-Haves: Jamie O'Donnell's Top Picks for Home, Entertaining & Travel

Lifestyle expert Jamie O'Donnell shares some must-have products for summer whether you are enjoying time at home, entertaining or taking a fun trip away!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Jamie O’ + Co

Lifestyle expert Jamie O'Donnell shares some must-have products for summer, whether you are enjoying time at home, entertaining, or taking a fun trip away!

For more information on all products discussed, visit:

  • CaptainMorgan.com
  • Medjet.com
  • Febreze Summer Scents available nationwide starting at $3.99
  • Secret x Olay Body Summer Fizz Collection available at major retailers nationwide
