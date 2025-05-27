Summer Happenings at Tampa Theatre

For more than three decades, the community has flocked to Tampa Theatre on hot Sunday afternoons to enjoy Summer Classics as they were meant to be seen: on the big screen, with a bag of fresh popcorn and a cold drink in hand. This year, the 34th annual Summer Classics series kicks off with The Princess Bride on June 1 and celebrates a century of extraordinary filmmaking every Sunday at 3 through August 31. The oldest offering, a collection of silent comedy shorts from the 1920s, takes Tampa Theatre back to its roots of presenting silent films with live musical accompaniment on its original Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ. Others, like The Blues Brothers, Psycho and Monty Python and the Holy Grail are celebrating milestone anniversaries. Most of these iconic favorites like The Wizard of Oz and Casablanca have also been named to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

The Theatre's new Big Picture classics series is putting its own spin on the past with June's theme, "Claiming History." These three films offer iconic representations of historical figures - fictional accounts that have literally changed how we remember these people: * Marie Antoinette (2006) Wednesday, June 4 * Amadeus (1984) Wednesday, June 18 * The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928) Wednesday, June 25 Joan of Arc is a silent film and will feature live musical accompaniment on the Theatre's Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ, making TWO opportunities this summer for moviegoers to travel back in time to the early days of Tampa Theatre.

Silent Films: $14.50 All other Classics: $10.00 For times, titles and tickets, visit TampaTheatre.org