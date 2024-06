Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Alyssa Sullivan PR

Summer has arrived, school is out and we know parents are always looking for ways to keep summer fun with kids! Joining us today is family lifestyle expert, Beth Ann Tieche, who is here to share some easy ideas!

FEATURED PRODUCTS

DIY BUSY BAG

myboogieboard.com/sketchpals

· $21.99

· Instagram: @myboogieboard

SENSORY PLAY

www.amazon.com/babymagic

· $9.99

· Instagram: @originalbabymagic

· TikTok: @originalbabymagic

SNACKLE BOX

www.daveskillerbread.com

· 4-bar boxes ($5.99); individual bars ($1.99)

· Instagram: @daveskillerbread